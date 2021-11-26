A snapshot of credit cards offered by various firms and their features

Credit cards come with various features and benefits across categories. One can avail maximum benefits using a credit card only when the card is selected on the basis of spending pattern of the individual. Here is a list of top credit cards in each category that will help you find the card best suited for your requirements.
Shopping Credit Cards
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Features
|Axis Bank Ace Credit Card
|Rs. 499
|
- Unlimited 5% cashback on bill payments (electricity, gas, DTH, internet, etc.) on Google Pay
- Unlimited 4% off on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola
- Unlimited 2% off on all other spends
-Transaction of Rs. 2,500 or more can be converted into easy EMI
|Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
|Rs. 500
|
- Unlimited 5% cashback on Flipkart and Myntra
- Unlimited 4% cashback on Cleartrip, Cure.fit, PVR, Swiggy, Uber
- Flat 1.5% cashback on all online and offline transactions
- 15% cashback up to Rs. 500 on first Myntra purchase
|Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
|NIL
|
- Unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon for prime members
- Unlimited 3% cashback on Amazon for non-prime members
- Unlimited 2% cashback on 100+ partner merchants of Amazon
- Unlimited 1% cashback on shopping, dining, insurance, travel costs
-15% savings on dining bills at over 2500 restaurants
|HDFC Millenia Credit Card
|Rs. 1,000
|
-5% CashBack on Amazon, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Myntra, Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Tata Cliq and Sony LIV
-2.5% CashBack on all online spends
-1% CashBack on all other spends and Wallet reloads (except fuel)
- Welcome benefit of 1000 cash points
|SBI Simply Click
|Rs. 499
|
- 10X rewards with partners: Amazon, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, Lenskart, etc.
- 5X rewards on all online spends
- 1 reward point per Rs.100 on all other spends
- Amazon gift card worth Rs. 500 on joining
- e-voucher worth Rs.2,000 on online spends of Rs.1 Lakh yearly
- e-voucher worth Rs.2,000 on online spends of Rs.2 Lakh yearly
- Accepted across 24 million outlets worldwide
*Note: The preferred partner for cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank may change from time to time.
Travel Credit Cards
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Features
|
Citi Premier Miles Credit Card
|Communicated at the time of application
|
- 1000 Air miles as welcome gift
- 10 Miles per Rs. 100 spent on airline expenses
- 4 Miles per Rs. 100 spent on other categories
- Air miles redemption across 100+ hotel and airline partners
- Accumulated air miles never expire
- Complimentary airport lounge access
- Air accident insurance cover up to Rs. 1 crore
|
Air India SBI Signature Credit Card
|Rs. 4,999
|
- 20,000 Reward points* as a welcome gift
- 4 Reward points on spending Rs. 100
- Up to 1,00,000 bonus reward points annually
- Up to 30 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on Air India tickets booked through Air India portals
- Complimentary Air India Frequent Flyer program-Flying Returns membership
- Access to over 600 airport lounges with complimentary Priority Pass Program
*1 reward point = 1 Air India Mile
|
Axis Vistara Signature
|Rs. 3,000
|
- Complimentary Premium Economy Ticket
- Complimentary Club Vistara Membership
- 4 CV points on spending Rs. 200
- Bonus CV points & complimentary Premium Economy Tickets on achieving milestone spends
- Complimentary access to Vistara Lounges within India
- Air accident cover of up to Rs. 2.5 crore
|
SBI Card Elite
|Rs. 4,999
|
- Complimentary Trident Privilege Membership
- Complimentary Club Vistara membership with 1 upgrade voucher
- 6 complimentary airport lounge access internationally and 2 complimentary domestic lounge access
- Low foreign currency markup fee of 1.99%
- E-gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000 as welcome benefit
- Free movie tickets worth Rs. 6000 every year
|HDFC Regalia Credit Card
|Rs. 2,500
|
- 12 Complimentary Airport Lounge access in India and 6 outside India
- 4 Reward Points on every Rs.150 spent
-Low foreign currency conversion fee of 2%
- Air accidental death cover up to Rs. 1 crore
- Emergency overseas hospitalization up to Rs. 15 lakhs
- Complimentary Dineout Passport Membership
-Bonus 10,000 Reward Points on annual spends Rs. 5 lakhs and additional 5,000 Reward Points on annual spends of Rs. 8 lakhs
Note: All cards are selected on the basis of the primary travel benefits offered by each card for both domestic and international travel.
All card information is sourced from the card provider website as on 25th November 2021.
Fuel Credit Cards
|Cards
|Annual Fee
|Features
|BPCL SBI Card Octane
|Rs. 1,499
|
- 25X reward points on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps
- 6000 bonus reward points
- 6.25% + 1% Fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transaction (up to Rs. 4000)
- 25 Reward Points on every Rs. 100 spent at BPCL Fuel, Lubricants and Bharat Gas
-10 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent at Dining, Departmental Stores, Grocery & Movies
|IndianOil Citibank Platinum
|Communicated at the time of application
|
- 4 turbo points on spending Rs. 150
- 2 turbo points on spending Rs. 150 on groceries and supermarket
- 1 turbo point on spending Rs. 150 on other spends
- 1 turbo point = Rupee 1 free fuel
- 1% fuel surcharge waiver
|Indian Oil Axis Bank Credit Card
|Rs. 500
|
- 20 reward points per Rs. 100 spent at IOCL outlets
- 1 % fuel surcharge waiver
- 100% cashback up to Rs. 250 on fuel transaction within first 30 days
- 5 reward points on spending Rs. 100 on shopping
- Annual fee waiver on spending Rs. 50,000 in a year
|HDFC Bharat Cashback Credit Card
|Rs. 500
|
- 5% monthly cashback on fuel expenses
- 1% surcharge waiver
- 5% monthly cashback on grocery spends
- 5% monthly cashback on booking tickets through IRCTC
- 5% monthly cashback on Bill Payment and Mobile recharge
- 1 Reward Point = 1 Rupee
|BPCL SBI Card
|Rs. 499
|
- 13 Reward Points per Rs.100 on BPCL Fuel spends
- 2,000 Bonus Reward Points as welcome benefit
- 3X reward points on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps
- 3.25% + 1% fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions upto Rs. 4000
- 5X reward points on every Rs. 100 spent at Groceries, Departmental Stores, Movies & Dining
- 1 reward point for every Rs. 100 spent on non-fuel retail purchases.
Best Zero-annual fee Credit Cards
|Cards
|Annual Fee
|Features
|HSBC VISA Platinum Credit Card
|NIL
|
-3 complimentary lounge access at domestic and international airport lounges or 3 AirDine vouchers
- 15% discount on Tata CLiQ
-Amazon voucher worth Rs. 500
-10% cashback up to Rs. 2,000
-Rs. 3,000 annual savings on fuel surcharge
- B1G1 on BookMyShow on Saturdays (Upto INR 250)
|
Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
|NIL
|
-5% cashback on Amazon for Amazon Prime members
- 3% cashback on Amazon for Non Amazon Prime members
-1% cashback on shopping, dining, insurance, travel costs
- 2% cashback on Amazon Pay payments at 100+ partner merchants
-1% fuel surcharge waiver
|
ICICI Platinum Chip Card
|NIL
|
-2 PAYBACK Points on spending Rs. 100 for all retail purchases except fuel
-1 PAYBACK point on spending Rs 100 on utilities and insurance categories
-1% fuel surcharge waiver
-15% saving on dining bill at over 2,500 participating restaurants across 12 major cities
|Axis Insta Easy Credit Card
|NIL
|
-Cash withdrawal up to 100% credit limit
-Credit limit up to 80% of the principal value of the FD
-1% fuel surcharge waiver
-50 day free credit period
-15% off at partner restaurants
|
Kotak Gold Fortune Credit Card
|Nil
|
- Fuel surcharge waiver
- Free PVR movie tickets on spending Rs. 1.5 lakhs in a year
-Higher cash limit; upto 50% of credit limit
- Offered only to businessmen
Premium Credit Cards
|Cards
|Annual Fee
|Features
|HDFC Bank Infinia
|Rs. 12,500
|
- Unlimited airport lounge access worldwide for Primary and Add-on member
- 5 Reward Points for every spending Rs. 150
- Low foreign exchange markup fee of 2%
- Complimentary buffet at participating ITC hotels
- Complimentary Club Marriott membership for the first year
- Unlimited Complimentary golf games
|SBI Aurum Credit Card
|Rs. 10,000
|
- 40,000 reward points as joining benefit
- 4 reward points on spending Rs. 100
- 4 free movie tickets every month
- Unlimited international airport lounge access
- 4 domestic lounge access per quarter
- 1 domestic airport spa access per quarter
- Low foreign currency markup of 1.99%
- Free subscriptions from Amazon Prime, Zomato Pro, Lenskart Gold, etc.
|Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card
|Rs. 50,000
|
- 4 complimentary chauffeured luxury airport pick-ups/drops every year
- 8 complimentary VIP assistance services at airport
- Exclusive offers at Oberoi hotels and resorts
- Club ITC Culinaire Membership
- 50 Complimentary golf rounds every year across best golf courses in India
-Buy 1 and Get 1 complimentary on BookMyShow
|HDFC Diners Club Black
|Rs. 10,000
|
- Complimentary Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, Zomato Pro, MMT BLACK and Times Prime Annual memberships
- 5 Reward Points for every Rs 150 spent
- Up to 10X Reward Points on partner brands
- Up to 2X Reward Points on weekend dining
- 6 complimentary Golf games per quarter
- Foreign Currency Markup fee of 1.99%
- Unlimited lounge accesses worldwide
- Air accident insurance cover worth Rs. 2 Crore
- Emergency overseas hospitalisation cover of Rs. 50 Lakh
Reward Points Redemption at 1 Reward Point = 1 Rupee
- Vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 on spending Rs. 80,000 in a calendar month
|IndusInd Legend Credit Card
|
Joining Fee: Rs. 9,999
Annual Fee: Nil
|
- 1 reward point per Rs. 100 on weekdays and 2 reward points per Rs. 100 on weekends
- 4,000 bonus reward points on spending Rs. 6 Lakh or above within one year
- Complimentary stay at any Oberoi Hotel in the country
- Buy one and get one ticket offer on BookMyShow thrice every month (Max. 200 per ticket)
- Low foreign currency markup fee of 1.8%
- Assistance for emergency roadside fuel, flat tyre, lost key and other auto issues
