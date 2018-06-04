By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Consumer sentiment, unemployment dive sharply in week ended June 03
In the week ended June 03, consumer sentiment dived to 93.66 from 100.70 the previous week; unemployment rate declined to 5.76% from 6.34% during the same period, according to CMIE data
CMIE Last Updated at June 4, 2018 20:03 IST
First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 23:59 IST