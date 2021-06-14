Black fungus: 106,300 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states, UTs

-
ALSO READ
Black fungus: Consignment of 200,000 Amphotericin B doses reaches India
570,114 vials of anti-black fungus drug will be available in June: Govt
Black fungus: Uttarakhand receives 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B
Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts
India reports 8,848 mucormycosis cases, more Amphotericin vials allocated
-
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that 1,06,300 vials of black fungus drugs Amphotericin B have been allocated to states, union territories and to the Central Institutions.
"Ensuring significant availability of Liposomal #Amphotericin B, additional 106300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.
The Minister said that a total of 53,000 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the states, UTs and Central Institutions today.
"A total of 53,000 vials of Conventional #Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today. The allocation of #ConventionalAmphotericin B is being made to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients," he said in another tweet.
He further said that additional 9,400 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B and 4,680 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have been allocated to Karnataka today.
"Additional 9,400 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to Karnataka today. So far, total 49,870 vials of the drug have been made to the state. Besides this, 4,680 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to Karnataka today," he added.
On May 27, the Central government gave a licence to five companies to ramp up the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, which is used to treat black fungus or mucormycosis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor