Blood pressure and its link to menopause

is the biological process of the end of the menstrual cycle of a woman. It occurs due to a natural decline in reproductive hormones when a woman reaches her 40s or 50s. leads to hormonal and biological changes in the body including weight gain and hot flashes. Alongside these, it also raises the risk of heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythm) and high

Menopause, a heart disease risk

The level of estrogen, the hormone which plays a crucial role in overall health, declines following Low estrogen levels impact the flow of blood and the heart needs to pump harder to ensure proper blood circulation, leading to increased This in turn strains the heart.

Increasing age and declining metabolism mostly leads to women becoming less active. This coupled with weight gain contributes to high leading to heart diseases.

Apart from this, menopausal women are sensitive to salt and excessive sodium in the body can lead to water retention, thereby creating pressure on the blood vessels.

Warning signs of high blood pressure in menopausal women

Following symptoms should not be ignored in menopausal women as they may be an indication of high blood pressure:

Palpitations in the heart

Family history of heart disease

Shortness of breath

Heaviness in the chest

Headache

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Diabetic or high cholesterol levels

Obstructive sleep apnea (sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts)

Monitor weight fluctuations and blood pressure

Consume healthy and balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Increase consumption of dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese to ensure adequate intake of calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and vitamins D and K

Reduce intake of processed food and salt

Get 150 minutes of exercise in a week

Do not smoke, and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Keep stress in check

While it is necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle to keep blood pressure levels in control, one should undergo regular health check-ups for prevention. Women with high blood pressure should create a personalised plan with their doctor to include diet, exercise and other lifestyle changes to keep blood pressure and heart disease in check.

The author is Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta, The Medicity Gurugram, Haryana