Coronavirus LIVE: 1st case in Chhattisgarh, global death toll nears 9,000

New Delhi: A medic conducts screening of a patient as part of a precautionary measure for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a government run hospital in New Delhi | PTI photo
Coronavirus updates: A day after chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. During the address, Modi is likely to talk about issues related to coronavirus and the efforts being undertaken by the government to combat it. The number of Covid-19 cases in India saw a steep spike on today. According to the Union health ministry, 166 people have tested positive in India so far. Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Mumbai, and one each in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
Neighbouring Bangladesh, meanwhile, reported its first death related to Covid-19. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has reached over 219,240, and there have so far been over 8,967 reported deaths across 157 countries.
