Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Sinovac starts late stage trials

The total number of cases across the world has crossed the 11-million mark and the death toll has gone past 540,000. There currently are over 100 vaccines at various stages of development worldwide, including in India, Britain, China, the US, Russia and Israel.



is finding new victims worldwide, giving rise to frightening clusters of infection that increasingly seems to confirm what many scientists have been saying for months: The virus might linger in the air indoors, infecting those nearby. If airborne transmission is a significant factor in the pandemic, especially in crowded spaces with poor ventilation, the consequences for containment will be significant. Thus, there's pressure from governments on pharmaceutical companies and scientists to come up with a vaccine as soon as possible.



China's Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and AstraZeneca's experimental Covid-19 vaccine are the only other candidates in late-stage Phase III trials. Moderna also plans to start its late-stage trial this month. There's pressure from governments on pharmaceutical companies and scientists to come up with a vaccine as soon as possible. Moderna, AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Novavax, Sinovac, CanSino Biologics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals are among those leading the race at present.

Updates on coronavirus vaccine/drug development:

1. update: China's Sinovac starts late stage trials for its vaccine

China's Sinovac Biotech is starting Phase III trials of its potential in Brazil, becoming one of three companies to move into the late stages in the race to develop an inoculation against the disease.

It follows a fast-track approval for the trials by Brazilian regulators last week.

Sinovac said the study, which will be done in partnership with Brazilian vaccine producer the Instituto Butantan, would recruit nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals working in Covid-19 specialised facilities and start this month. Sinovac initiated the development of the vaccine candidate in late January

2. Compounds that halt reproduction of Coronavirus identified

In major breakthrough, scientists have identified several existing compounds that block the replication of the Covid-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus within human cells grown in the laboratory, by targeting a key viral enzyme.

The inhibitors all demonstrated potent chemical and structural interactions with viral proteins critical to the virus's ability to proliferate, according to the study published in the journal Cell Research.

The most promising drug candidates -- including the USFDA-approved hepatitis C medication boceprevir and an investigational veterinary antiviral drug known as GC-376 -- target the SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) enzyme, the researchers from the University of South Florida (USF) in the US said.

The enzyme cuts out proteins from a long strand that the virus produces when it invades a human cell, they said.

The researchers noted that without Mpro, the virus cannot replicate and infect new cells.

3. ICMR's deadline for Covid-19 vaccine launch unfeasible: Indian Academy of Sciences

The Indian Academy of Sciences, a Bengaluru-based body of scientists, has said the Indian Council for Medical Research's (ICMR) target to launch a by August 15 is "unfeasible" and "unrealistic".

The IASc said while there is an unquestioned urgent need, vaccine development for use in humans requires scientifically executed clinical trials in a phased manner.

While administrative approvals can be expedited, the "scientific processes of experimentation and data collection have a natural time span that cannot be hastened without compromising standards of scientific rigour", the IASc said in a statement.

In its statement, the IASc referred to the ICMR's letter which states that "it is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials".

4. Covaxin, ZyCov-D trails mark 'beginning of the end' of Covid-19: Scientist

The Drug Controller General of India's nod to conduct human trials for Indian Covid-19 vaccine candidates Covaxin and ZyCov-D marks the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic, says an article by a scientist with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

5. Britain nears 500 million pound deal for Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine

Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound ($624 million) supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential Covid-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said that Britain was considering taking an option to buy the vaccine should it work in human trials, which are due to begin in September.

6. Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine

After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said.

The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on Covid-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

7. Oxford vaccine update: offers ‘good duration of immunity’ to Covid-19, says lead researcher

Oxford University, experts think, is the most likely to come up with a viable vaccine candidate for Covid-19, which has caused havoc around the world. Even the World Health Organisation has pegged them as the leading candidate for a viable vaccine.

8. Ad5-nCoV by CanSino coronavirus vaccine update

Having completed Phase 2 clinical trials, the Ad5-nCoV was recently approved for use in the Chinese military.

Developed jointly by Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology in the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, the vaccine has reportedly shown promising results in the Phase 2 clinical trials, though they are yet to be published.

9: mRNA-1273 by Moderna coronavirus vaccine update

The mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate, developed by US-based biotechnology company Moderna, has started Phase 2 clinical trials. The mRNA is a molecule that genetically encodes a set of instructions, based on which cells make proteins and send them to various parts of the body.

Medicines based on mRNA technology take advantage of normal biological processes of the body to create desired therapeutic effects.

10. Polio vaccine for Covid-19 testable', say scientists

Indian scientists have responded cautiously to a suggestion by global researchers that the oral polio vaccine be tested for Covid-19, saying it is a testable idea based on a sound scientific concept but may offer only limited protection against the infection.

With a vaccine for Covid-19 at least a year away, scientists say repurposing already safe and effective vaccines is the way to go for immediate relief against Covid-19. The repurposed vaccines could includethe oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the Bacillus CalmetteGuerin (BCG)used against tuberculosis, both part of the immunisation given to Indian children.

It is worth conducting a clinical trial, said Ram Vishwakarma, director of the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Jammu.