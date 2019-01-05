Eight simple ways to help you keep tech, workplace stress at bay

This is the age of Netflix, YouTube, Facebook and a host of other social media platforms for shopping, networking or entertainment. And, facilitating this viewership is a host of gadgets, which for many are not luxuries but necessities. These gadgets have rapidly entered the category of addictions due to the dependency of modern day workplaces on technology.

This has led to a situation where office workers are spending six hours a day in front of a screen. Apparently, Indians spend three hours a day on smart phones. Modern-day offices employ technology for work which adds to stress ...