Govt scales up coronavirus fight, asks private firms to work from home

India on Thursday banned international flights and asked states to ensure private companies work from home, issuing stringent news guideline to stem the coronavirus that has infected more than 170 people till date.
No international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week.
"Children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out," said a health ministry official Lav Agarwal at a press conference in New Delhi. Citizens above 65, except those needing medical assistance, public representatives, government officials and medical professionals were advised to remain at home.
Agarwal said the government had the coronavirus under control and there was no "community transmission"--a stage of a disease that may lead to a sharp rise in infections.
Agarwal said the fourth person to die of the coronavirus in India was elderly and a health history of hypertension and diabetes.
Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "non-essential public services" will be discontinued and gathering of more than 20 people will be barred in the national capital from Friday.