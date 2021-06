Have sufficient Amphotericin B stock for treating Black Fungus cases: Govt

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Friday said India has more than sufficient stock of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for the treatment of Mucormycosis.

Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya said: "Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers has allocated a total 7,28,045 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and Central institutions till June 17, 2021."

The Ministry said, on June 16 active cases of Mucormycosis were 27,142.

Even in the future, if cases of Black Fungus increases, India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug and other which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis.

India has increased domestic production remarkably by more than fivefold. Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April, 2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June, 2021.

While increasing domestic production, India also placed order to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin Bvials through M/s Mylan.

India is leaving no stone unturned to boost the availability of Amphotericin B in the country," said Mandaviya.

Amphotericin B drug is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.

