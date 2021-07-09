Maharashtra to train 20,000 youth to provide manpower to health sector

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched the CM's Maha Arogya Skills Development Programme, under which 20,000 youth will be trained in healthcare, nursing and paramedical fields.
"In the next three months, 20,000 trained manpower will be provided from 36 different courses in the field of healthcare, nursing and paramedical, which are required in Corona situation," reads the official release.
Thackeray said the scheme will provide skilled manpower to the health sector during COVID times. "This will be an important step towards the goal of a healthy, wholesome Maharashtra," he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister for Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, Chief Minister were present on the occasion.
