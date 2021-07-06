Dr Reddy's bullish on OTC products sale through Amazon, others in US

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's developing new treatment options for Covid-19, says MD
Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V
Dr Reddy's recalls 2,980 bottles of cholesterol lowering drug in US
Snowman Logistics partners with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik vaccine across India
Manipal Hospitals collaborates with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V vaccine
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories which also sells its Over the Counter (OTC) products through Amazon and other e-commerce channels in the US, is planning to double the portfolio on themarketplaceto over 50 products in the foreseeable future.
Dr Reddy's first began selling its OTC Habitrol brand nicotine patches on Amazon in 2016, as an experiment.
Shortly after launching it, Doan's was added to the portfolio and subsequently two years later in 2018 Amazon reached out to the Indian drug maker looking for companies that could launch Amazon-exclusive brands in the OTC space.
Dr Reddy's direct-to-consumer strategic priority gained the necessary traction and proved its viability.
In January this year, the HealthCareAisle store brand in the ecommerce space hit a key milestone, achieving USD 100,000 of sales in a week, the drug maker said in its latest annual report.
"At the current growth rate, the Amazon direct-to consumer channel is now a key growth driver for the OTC business, and the team plans to launch products on Amazon first and then to other channels.
Additionally, they anticipate ramping up to double their online portfolio to 50+ products in the foreseeable future," it said.
Dr Reddy's revenue from North America Generics (NAG) was Rs 7050 crore, with a growth of 9 per cent versus FY2020.
The growth was supported by the launch of 27 new products includingCiprofloxacin Dexamethasone, OTC Diclofenac, Sapropterin, Abiraterone (Canada) and Colchicine tablets.
As of March 31, 2021, Dr Reddys had three late projects at different levels of development, ranging from products that have completed Phase 2 clinical trials to a product that is undergoing pivotal studies for registration.
In addition, it has multiple other programmes in the early stages of development (i.e., exploratory stage through Phase 2) in the pipeline, the drug maker said on its Proprietary Products Segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor