More than 75% of women go through UTIs, says Co-founder of Pee Safe

are always surrounded by apprehensions whenever they need to use a public toilet due to the fear of catching dangerous infections, even though delaying peeing can be more risky. And anyone who has experienced a urinary tract infection (UTI) can probably vouch for that terrible burning feeling and relentless need to pee. Statistics indicate that UTI affects more than 50 per cent at least once in their lifetime and it relapses at least 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the times. About 75 per cent to 90 per cent of bladder infections affect young and sexually active

UTI can lead to many associated health issues if not managed on time. The infection can further pass from the kidney to the blood and lead to low blood pressure — and in some cases even mortality over time. The proximity of the urethra and anus in women helps the bacteria move into the urinary tract quite easily. Pregnant women need to take stricter precautions and prevent this condition from occurring since high levels of progesterone decrease the muscle tone of the ureters and bladder. This can lead to what is called a reflux, where urine flows back up the ureters and towards the kidneys. In pregnant women, this can cause complications and premature birth or pre-eclampsia. UTI is rare in men, especially if they are below 50. However, a proper diagnosis becomes necessary since many symptoms of UTI mimic those of sexually transmitted diseases.

There are some risk factors which make the condition more common in some people than others. They are: Being sexually active, using birth control techniques like spermicidal agents, menopause (lack of estrogen in menopausal women can lead to changes in the urinary tract, making it more vulnerable to infection), abnormalities of the urinary tract and other blockages, a suppressed immune system and lack of personal hygiene. One must also watch out for symptoms such as a strong urge to urinate, burning sensation while passing urine, frequent but small amounts of cloudy urine, blood in the urine or a strong smell, and pelvic pain (in women).

UTI can be treated with antibiotics or other medication, depending on the type of infection (bacterial, fungal, or viral) and the part of the urinary tract affected. For the upper urinary tract, an extensive course of antibiotics is prescribed, and the dosage is inserted directly into the veins. Basic personal hygiene is a must to ward off UTI. Here is what you need to be sure of.

Make sure you urinate after sexual intercourse. Keep a check on the kind of underwear you use. Choose lubricated condoms that do not contain spermicide. Spermicide can cause irritation and allow the bacteria to grow.

Maintain personal hygiene after urinating or defecating. It is important to wipe the seat of the lavatory especially if you are using a public restroom. Keep a good-quality toilet seat sanitiser spray handy.

If you are at work, you can carry a set of intimate wipes in your bag to wipe yourself after using the washroom. Drinking cranberry juice has been thought to help decrease frequent infections. This is particularly true for women. Cranberries are known to contain substances that can prevent infection-causing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls.

Hydrate yourself well and drink about seven to eight glasses of water every day.