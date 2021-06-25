Odisha govt to launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine on June 30

-
ALSO READ
Health Minister inaugurates India's first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched
SII to start supplying 1st India-made pneumococcal conjugate jab to govt
National Polio immunisation programme rescheduled to January 31
Govt defers national polio immunisation programme till further notice
-
The Odisha Government on Thursday said that it will launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under the universal immunisation programme on June 30.
"The introduction of PCV in the routine immunization will benefit nearly 8 lakh young children annually in the State and it will help in reducing the risk of morbidity and mortality due to pneumonia and meningitis among children in the State", said the additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra in a letter to district and municipal authorities.
"Inviting in reference to the subject cited above, I am to say that Minister, Health & Family Welfare will launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under Universal Immunization Programme on 30th June 2021 at 11.30 AM at State level through virtual mode. After the introduction of PCV in the Routine Immunization, it will benefit nearly 8 lakh young children annually in our State and this will help in reducing risk of morbidity & mortality due to Pneumonia and meningitis among children in the State", read the official letter by Mohapatra.
As per the letter, the following activities shall be ensured for the introduction of PCV under UIP--Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners/ Chief District Medical (CDM) officers and Public Healthcare Officers (PHOs) along with their health team and senior officers shall participate in the State launching through virtual mode.
District level launching shall be conducted after State launching by strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Adequate IEC activities like media briefing, display of hoarding, banner, Miking, Swasthya kantha etc. shall be conducted to create awareness among the community. At the launching site, IEC activities shall be conducted and 3 to 5 infants aged 1 1/2 month may be mobilized for the administration of the first dose of PCV.
On December 28, 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had inaugurated India's first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine has been developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor