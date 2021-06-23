61,000 more vials of Amphotericin B allocated to states/UTs: Centre

-
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that an additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment for mucormycosis or 'black fungus', have been allocated to all states/UTs and Central Institutions on Wednesday.
So far, approximately 7.9 lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining an adequate availability for patients of mucormycosis, he said.
Maharashtra has reported 7,998 cases of black fungus and 729 people have succumbed to the disease, while Andhra Pradesh and some other states have also reported cases.
