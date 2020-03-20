The latest extreme trend for the fitness-crazed: Biohacking for DIY bodies

This is extreme. Please do not try to visualise it. The experiment requires a blender, a strainer, a few healthy donors and a recipient who has been fasting.

Faecal matter taken from donors is whipped together in the blender along with a saline solution. The slurry obtained is strained and the liquid is inserted into the recipient’s colon with a rectal syringe or an enema bottle. As grotesque as it sounds, Faecal Microbiota Transplants (FMTs) or stool transplants, are not as rare as you might imagine. The idea is innocuous enough: to cultivate healthy bacteria in the gut of ...