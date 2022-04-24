WHO reports around 170 Hepatitis cases, 1 death of unknown origin

-
Nearly 170 cases of Hepatitis of unknown origin among children have been reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), which says that there has been at least one death already.
"As of 21 April 2022, at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported from 11 countries in the WHO European Region and one country in the WHO Region of the Americas," the WHO said on Saturday.
.
