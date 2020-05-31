Will make Covid-19 tests affordable and accessible for all, says Thackeray

will make Covid-19 tests accessible and affordable to all, Chief Minister said in his address to state residents on Sunday.

has reported over 65,000 Covid-19 positive cases, which is highest among all the states. The number of active cases in the state stands at around 34,000 and is increasing rapidly.

"The number of testing laboratories for Covid-19 has increased from two to 77. Soon we will increase it to 100. We want to make the tests accessible and affordable to a common person," Thackeray said. He said the government was discussing the issue with Centre as well.

The average cost of RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at private laboratories is around Rs 4,500.

The state has set up a task force for developing treatment protocol for Covid-19 and is also increasing the number of isolation beds and ICU beds in the states. Field with capacity of over 1,000 beds are being set up in exhibition grounds.