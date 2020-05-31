JUST IN
Business Standard

Will make Covid-19 tests affordable and accessible for all, says Thackeray

Maharashtra has reported over 65,000 Covid-19 positive cases which is highest among all the states

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
He said the government was discussing the issue with Centre as well. (Source: CMO Maharashtra)

Maharashtra will make Covid-19 tests accessible and affordable to all, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address to state residents on Sunday.

Maharashtra has reported over 65,000 Covid-19 positive cases, which is highest among all the states. The number of active cases in the state stands at around 34,000 and is increasing rapidly.

ALSO READ: Migrant workers will have to register on return to Maharashtra: Minister

"The number of testing laboratories for Covid-19 has increased from two to 77. Soon we will increase it to 100. We want to make the tests accessible and affordable to a common person," Thackeray said. He said the government was discussing the issue with Centre as well.

The average cost of RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at private laboratories is around Rs 4,500.

The state has set up a task force for developing treatment protocol for Covid-19 and is also increasing the number of isolation beds and ICU beds in the states. Field hospitals with capacity of over 1,000 beds are being set up in exhibition grounds.

First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 23:21 IST

