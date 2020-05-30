Migrant workers will have to register on return to Maharashtra: Minister

JUST IN
Air India flight to Moscow returns after pilot found Covid-19 positive
The minister also visited a special hospital for Covid-19 patients being set up at Chikalthana and a testing laboratory at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Aurangabad 

Vasai: Migrants from Uttar Pradesh leave from Suncity due to no train facility to their native places following only one train was going to Odisha, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)
The minister also visited a special hospital for Covid-19 patients being set up at Chikalthana and a testing laboratory at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here.

Workers who went to their home states in the lockdown to contain the coronavirus will have to register themselves when they return to Maharashtra, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Saturday. He also said that Maharashtra has enough labour force of its own.

"(Migrant) Labourers have returned to their home states just with their clothes. They may come back after some time. At present we have enough labor force to supply to our industries," he told reporters in Aurangabad.

"But if the labourers from other states return, they will need to register their names here," said Desai, a senior Shiv Sena leader.

The minister also visited a special hospital for Covid-19 patients being set up at Chikalthana and a testing laboratory at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

"The laboratory will also study how Covid warriors can be saved from getting infected while serving coronavirus patients," he said. He also ordered that fever clinics be set up wherever necessary, a district official said.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 21:00 IST

