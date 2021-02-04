All supercritical railway projects to be completed by March 2022: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Railways on the right track
Indian Railways' clone train scheme: A friend of waitlisted passengers
Railways achieves 31% of targeted capex in five months despite Covid-19
IRCTC launches new website and mobile app with personalised features
Indian Railways back on track, stems fall in freight traffic to 9%
-
The Indian Railways aims to complete all super critical projects by March 2022 according to Rail Minister Piyush Goyal.
“Of the current 513 ongoing projects being implemented, Railways has identified supercritical, critical projects on capacity enhancement projects on highly utilised networks routes, multi tracking projects, connectivity projects and national projects. Fund allocation and targets have been planned for next 4 years. All supercritical projects will be completed by March 2022 and others will be completed by March 2024,” a Rail Ministry statement said.
ALSO READ: Budget makes a directional change, to encourage entrepreneurial spirit: FM
Commenting on the budgetary provisions for Indian Railways, Goyal said, “The General Budget 2021 has been historic for Indian Railways. It has focussed on infrastructure projects in Indian Railways. The highest capex for Indian Railways will act as a huge catalyst to revitalise the economy & lead Indian Railways towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”
He said that Indian Railways is marching ahead on its bigger plan like achieving 100 per cent electrification by 2023, Net Zero Carbon Emission network by 2030, modernisation of railways, ease of ticket booking, online freight services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor