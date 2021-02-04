All supercritical railway projects to be completed by March 2022: Goyal

The aims to complete all super critical projects by March 2022 according to Rail Minister

“Of the current 513 ongoing projects being implemented, Railways has identified supercritical, critical projects on capacity enhancement projects on highly utilised networks routes, multi tracking projects, connectivity projects and national projects. Fund allocation and targets have been planned for next 4 years. All supercritical projects will be completed by March 2022 and others will be completed by March 2024,” a Rail Ministry statement said.

Commenting on the budgetary provisions for Indian Railways, Goyal said, “The General Budget 2021 has been historic for It has focussed on infrastructure projects in The highest capex for Indian Railways will act as a huge catalyst to revitalise the economy & lead Indian Railways towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

He said that Indian Railways is marching ahead on its bigger plan like achieving 100 per cent electrification by 2023, Net Zero Carbon Emission network by 2030, modernisation of railways, ease of ticket booking, online freight services.