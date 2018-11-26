Engineless train successfully runs at 115kmph during trials in Moradabad

-
The Research Designs and Standards Organisation on Monday said the trial run of indigenously developed engineless train -- 'Train 18' -- was successfully conducted up to 115 kmph on tracks in Moradabad division of Northern Railway.
RDSO's Executive Director M.Z. Khan in a statement said, "The Train 18 has successfully completed its running and performance trials up to the speed of 115 kmph on nominated track stretches in Moradabad division having defined track geometry parameters, curved alignments of specific radius and station yard zones."
He said the Train 18 will now be sent to Kota division in West Central Railways for validating its performance at its designed speed of 160 kmph.
The official said the performance of the newly built train has been satisfactory and that the trials are progressing as per the schedule.
Khan said Railways will be initiating the process for obtaining necessary approvals from the designated authorities for induction of the Train 18 into commercial service after completion of the trials in Kota division.
Built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, the train will promote 'Make in India', and is capable of running at a speed of 160 km per hour.
It will be self-propelled on electric traction like metro trains and it does not require an engine to run.
"Train 18" will replace the existing train fleet of the Shatabdi Express, Railway Ministry officials said, adding the ICF will make six such train sets, out of which two will have sleeper coaches.
The new train has some features to enhance passenger comfort which include inter-connected fully sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, onboard Wi-Fi and infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, rotational seats which can be aligned in the direction of travel (available only in the executive class), roller blinds and diffused LED lighting, and disabled-friendly toilets.