Engineless train successfully runs at 115kmph during trials in Moradabad

The on Monday said the trial run of indigenously developed -- 'Train 18' -- was successfully conducted up to 115 kmph on tracks in division of

RDSO's Executive Director M.Z. Khan in a statement said, "The has successfully completed its running and performance trials up to the speed of 115 kmph on nominated track stretches in division having defined track geometry parameters, curved alignments of specific radius and station yard zones."

He said the will now be sent to in for validating its performance at its designed speed of 160 kmph.



The official said the performance of the newly built train has been satisfactory and that the trials are progressing as per the schedule.

Khan said Railways will be initiating the process for obtaining necessary approvals from the designated authorities for induction of the into commercial service after completion of the trials in

Built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, the train will promote 'Make in India', and is capable of running at a speed of 160 km per hour.



It will be self-propelled on electric traction like metro trains and it does not require an engine to run.

"Train 18" will replace the existing train fleet of the Shatabdi Express, Railway Ministry officials said, adding the ICF will make six such train sets, out of which two will have sleeper coaches.

The new train has some features to enhance passenger comfort which include inter-connected fully sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, onboard Wi-Fi and infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, rotational seats which can be aligned in the direction of travel (available only in the executive class), roller blinds and diffused LED lighting, and disabled-friendly toilets.