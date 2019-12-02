Indian Railways starts signalling bid before spectrum allotment

Indian Railways has jumped the gun by tendering its signaling equipment to be used for the 700 MHz premium spectrum even before being allotted 5MHz of the premium airwaves by the Centre.

According to sources, the railways had floated a tender as part of its ongoing plan to execute the European Train Control System (ETCS level-2) along its network. The highlight of the ETCS level-2 is its automatic train protection system with the help of radio-based train spacing. “It is a suggestion made by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) and we are yet to decide whether it can ...