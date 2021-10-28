IRCTC to share 50% revenue from convenience fee with Indian Railways

The company that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism to the Indian has been asked by the government to share revenues generated from convenience fees for bookings made on its website on a 50:50 basis.

The Indian Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) revenue-sharing arrangement would be enforced from November 1, it said in a regulatory filing on October 28, along with other details.

"ln compliance with the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, it is to be informed that Ministry of vide above-referred letter has conveyed its decision to share the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by in the ratio of 50: 50 w.e.f 1't November 2021," stated in the filing.

The central public sector enterprise (CPSE), which comes under the Ministry of Railways, is expected to announce its quarterly results on November 1. It had reported a 23 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year at Rs 103.8 crore in June quarter.