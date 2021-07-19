Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani gets Tejas-type Smart coaches: Check out features

In a bid to enhance the travel experience of passengers, the on Monday said that it will start operating the trains with feature-loaded, upgraded Tejas smart coaches.

Railway Ministry spokesperson D.J. Narain said that a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out in with the introduction of newly-upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes in the Western Railways.

He said that these bright golden-hued coaches, with enhanced smart features, are being introduced to run the prestigious Mumbai train to offer the best in class travel experience.

He said that the new rake made its maiden run from Monday.

Narain said: "The existing rakes of Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious and premium trains of Western Railway, have been replaced with brand new Tejas-type sleeper coaches. Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as "

He said that out of these two rakes, one rake comprises "exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches", which is first of its kind to be introduced over the

Indian Railways is committed to realising our PM @narendramodi ji’s vision to provide world-class facilities to our passengers. Today, Mumbai Rajdhani Express starts to run with new upgraded Tejas-type Smart Sleeper coaches.https://t.co/cYnsNnLXEU pic.twitter.com/nUyDXLSjFh — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2021

Highlighting the features of the new smart coaches, Narain said that they have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort.

"The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems," he said, adding that it is equipped with the Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

"PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, toilet odour sensors, panic switch, and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter," Narain said.





Newly upgraded Tejas type sleeper coaches introduced in Mumbai Rajdhani Express train | Photo: PIB

He pointed out that with the use of Tejas smart coach, railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.

"The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers," he said.

He also said that for the enhanced safety of passenger, six cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording.

"CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, facial recognition even in low-light condition, network Video Recorder are provided," he said.

He also said that the new smart coaches are equipped with automatic plug doors and all the main entrance doors are centralised, controlled by the guard.

"Train will not start until all the doors are closed," he said.

Other features in the new smart coaches include a fire alarm, detection and suppression system, emergency talk back for medical or security emergency, panic button in lavatories, toilet annunciation sensor integration (which will relay dos and don'ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged), bio-vacuum toilet system, stainless steel under-frame, air suspension coaches, and so on.

Here are the additional smart fetaures: PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages. Security & Surveillance monitoring: Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder are provided.

All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed. Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

back for medical or security emergency Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display.

Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged. Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion. Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

to indicate water availability on real time basis Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers. Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

Provided for each passenger. Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

