Railway-focused skill development programme launched under PMKVY

The on Friday launched a programme with a special focus on jobs that are relevant to the Railways. The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, a programme under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), aims to train 50,000 candidates over the next three years.

“Initially, the training will be provided to 1,000 candidates. The training will be provided in four trades namely Electrician, Welder, Machinist and Fitter and will comprise of initial basic training of 100 hours. Training programmes in other trades will be added by zonal railways and Production units based on regional demands and needs assessment,” an official statement said.

“Training shall be provided free of cost and participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation. Candidates who are 10th passed and between 18-35 years shall be eligible to apply. Participants in the scheme shall however have no claim to seek employment in Railways on the basis of this training,” the statement added.

“The aim of this initiative is to impart training skills to the youth in various trades to bring qualitative improvement,” said Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also stressed that training in remote areas will be conducted under this programme.

The programme curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works which will also standardize assessments and maintain centralized database of participants. The scheme will be launched for 1000 participants initially and will be over and above the training provided to apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961.

“The scheme will not only improve the employability of the youth but also upgrade the skills of self-employed and those who are working with contractors through re-skilling and up – skilling,” the statement said.

“Trainees shall be required to undergo a standardized assessment and will be awarded certificate in the allotted trade by the National Rail & Transportation Institute, upon conclusion of their programme. They will also be provided Toolkits relevant to their trade which would help these trainees utilize their learnings and enhance their capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries,” the statement added.