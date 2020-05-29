Reservation period for special trains increased to 120 days: Indian Railway

Indian Railways has increased the advance reservation period from the present 30 days to 120 days for all special trains -- the 15 pairs operating since May 12 on Rajdhani routes and the 100 new pairs of special trains scheduled to run from June 1.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials notified from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains, the railways said in a statement.

It said the other terms and conditions such as current booking, tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations and others will be the same as in regular time tabled trains.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 80% recovered after home isolation in Delhi, says Sisodia

"The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of May 31, 2020 onwards," it said.





This may imply that normal train services are unlikely to resume anytime soon.

Other terms like current booking, tatkal quota, allocation of seats, etc will be same as before.