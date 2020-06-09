Shramik Express trains demand down to 30 trains a day versus 255 in May

JUST IN
Eight special trains rescheduled as Cyclone Nisarga heads to Mumbai

On the other hand, the much-hyped special trains - including 15 pairs of Rajdhanis and 100 pairs of mail and express trains - are running on low occupancy of 62 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Shramik trains were started on May 1 to transport stranded migrants in various parts of the country, and till June 4, 4,261 trains were operated, carrying 5.8 million passengers.

After transporting close to 6 million people so far, Shramik Express trains have seen their demand dwindle to around 30 trains a day on June 3 from 255 trains a day on May 26. The originating states have demanded trains only till June 16.

On the other hand, the much-hyped special trains – including 15 pairs of Rajdhanis and 100 pairs of mail and express trains – are running on low occupancy of 62 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

Shramik trains were started on May 1 to transport stranded migrants in various parts of the country, and till June 4, 4,261 trains were operated, carrying 5.8 million passengers. The Railways has indicated that it will run trains based on requests coming from various states, though the states have told the railways to run trains till June 16.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 01:36 IST

