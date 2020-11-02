Southern Railway Chennai division's revenue from auto loading up 17% in Oct

The Chennai Division of loaded 10,004 cars on 43 rakes comprised of 1,151 wagons, and earned a revenue of Rs 11.8 crore in October 2020. The revenue was up 17 per cent over the October 2019 figure of Rs 10 crore, when 8,515 cars were loaded on 41 rakes.

The two major goods sheds, Melpakkam near Arakkonam and Walajabad near Kanchipuram, serve as rail auto hubs for automobile making firms like Nissan, Hyundai, Ford, Chrysler, which are located in and around Chennai.

The provision of railway mobile ramps and approach road to the yard helps easy transportation of goods from the industry to the railway yard.

The Business Development Units (BDU) of Chennai Division have brought in significant transformation in expanding the business horizons. Replacement of NMG (New Modified Goods: approx 125 cars per rake) rakes with BCACBM (Bogie Covered Auto rake Double Decker Wagon: about 282 cars per rake) rakes has paved way for loading of more cars.