JUST IN
Oil drops as china Covid-19 cases swell, dollar gains into midterms
US: Midterm election day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
COP27: 112 nations pledge to protect 30% of land and ocean by 2030
Europe's energy crunch will trigger years of shortages and blackouts
Buckingham Palace unveils new monogram for Camilla the Queen Consort of UK
North Korea slams US for raising alleged weapons transfer to Russia
European Union dims hopes for a price cap to contain soaring gas costs
Zardari calls for impartial investigation over attack on Imran Khan
I'm open to the idea of voting Democrat again in future: Elon Musk
UNGA designates Nov 18 as World Day for prevention of child sexual abuse
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US: Midterm election day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Business Standard

Oil drops as China Covid cases spike, dollar gains ahead of midterms

Crude has slumped by about a quarter from its June highs as signs of a global slowdown, tighter monetary policy, and a strong US dollar weighed on prices

Topics
Oil prices slip | US Dollar | China

Yongchang Chin | Bloomberg 

Oil prices, Oil
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil fell as investors weighed China’s renewed commitment to strict anti-Covid policies, and the dollar rose before US midterm elections.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped toward $91 a barrel, after easing almost 1% in the week’s opening session as China reaffirmed its commitment to Covid Zero, including demand-sapping movement curbs and lockdowns. On Monday, more than 7,000 local cases were reported in the world’s largest crude importer, the highest daily number in more than six months.

A Bloomberg gauge of the US dollar halted a two-day loss as investors awaited midterm elections, with voters heading to the polls to decide control of both chambers of Congress, the governorship in 36 states, and other local races. Ahead of the contests, President Joe Biden ordered the release of millions of barrels of crude from strategic stockpiles to help rein in gasoline prices.

Crude has slumped by about a quarter from its June highs as signs of a global slowdown, tighter monetary policy, and a strong US dollar weighed on prices. In addition, oil traders are watching further curbs on Russian flows from December, and the impact of an OPEC+ supply cut that takes effect this month.

“Oil markets found themselves in a bit of limbo yesterday as the bullishness of China’s possible reopening hit a snag,” said James Whistler, managing director of brokerage Vanir Global Markets Pte in Singapore. Still, “fundamentals remain pointed towards a bullish outlook,” he said, citing the OPEC cut and looming Russian sanctions, which may propel Brent back above $100 a barrel.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oil prices slip

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.