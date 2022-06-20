JUST IN
1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting incident at New York gathering: Report

Officers responded about 12:40 am to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said

AP | PTI  |  New York 

Photo: Reuters
A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Photo: Reuters

An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 am to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.

“This Father's Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn't immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn't immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene. Tips were being sought from the public as part of the investigation.

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," Sewell said.

15-yr old dead, 3 injured in Washington, DC, shooting

An unidentified shooter killed one teenager and injured at least three others — including one police officer — at a crowded intersection of Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the US capital said on Monday.

Crowds had gathered in a concert area to celebrate Juneteenth, the MPD chief Robert J Contee said. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans (Agencies).

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 23:53 IST

