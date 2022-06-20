1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting incident at New York gathering: Report

-
ALSO READ
3 dead, 1 injured after another shooting incident in Maryland rocks US
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US: Report
After mass shooting, New York City explores gun detectors in subways
New York Police identifies 'person of interest' in Brooklyn subway shooting
Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor in a Times Square ceremony
-
An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.
Officers responded about 12:40 am to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said.
A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.
“This Father's Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.
The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn't immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.
Information about possible suspects wasn't immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene. Tips were being sought from the public as part of the investigation.
“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," Sewell said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU