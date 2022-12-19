JUST IN
11 people sustain serious injuries amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down
Electricity restored to 9 mn Ukrainians after Russian attack: Zelenskyy
Arctic air likely to blast much of Southern US just before Christmas
'Very sad' Emmanuel Macron congratulates Argentina for FIFA World Cup win
China reports 2 Covid deaths since curbs eased, but numbers don't stack up
AI can potentially assist future firefighting operations: Research
Jordan signs MoU with Arab Mining Company for gold, lithium exploration
Iran to launch two homegrown telecom satellites by March 2023: Minister
Death toll of oil tanker blast mounts to 19 in Afghanistan, says official
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down
icon-arrow-left
Festivity on hold for Asian stocks as prospect of rate hikes beckon
Business Standard

11 people sustain serious injuries amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness

Topics
Hawaii | flights | Aviation

AP  |  Honolulu 

civil aviation

Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said.

Eleven people were hospitalized in serious condition and nine others were in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. It said a call came in shortly after 11 a.m. about the injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix. Responders treated 36 people and of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment.

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.

Passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now that her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit, and did not have a chance to buckle her safety belt.

She flew up and hit the ceiling, Reyes said.

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement said 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care. The airline said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers and landed safely in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m.

The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said there had been a weather advisory out for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas that would have included the flight path at the time of the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hawaii

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 09:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.