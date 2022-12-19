'Very sad' Emmanuel Macron congratulates Argentina for FIFA World Cup win

-
ALSO READ
Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beats France on penalties
Fifa World Cup, NED vs ARG Highlights: Argentina in semis, win shootout 4-3
Fifa World Cup ARG vs CRO Highlights: Alvarez, Messi get Argentina in final
Fifa World Cup final, ARG vs FRA: Argentina new champions, win on penalties
Fifa WC 2022: Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was 'scandalous'
-
Dejected but still proud of France's World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday's final.
We are first of all very sad, very disappointed, Macron told reporters in Qatar.
He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.
He praised Mbappe's extraordinary performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.
Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people, Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.
Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 09:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU