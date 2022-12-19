JUST IN
Business Standard

'Very sad' Emmanuel Macron congratulates Argentina for FIFA World Cup win

Dejected but still proud of France's World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday's final

Topics
Emmanuel Macron | FIFA World Cup 2022

AP  |  Lusail (Qatar) 

Macron, Emmanuel Macron

Dejected but still proud of France's World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday's final.

We are first of all very sad, very disappointed, Macron told reporters in Qatar.

He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.

He praised Mbappe's extraordinary performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people, Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss. Macron will be visiting French troops stationed abroad for the holidays.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 09:18 IST

