13 arrested, guns seized; emergency activated in Canada to end protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday activated rarely used emergency powers in an effort to end protests that have shut some US border crossings and severely affected parts of the capital.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they arrested 13 people and seized a cache of weapons and body armour from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest blocking the US-Canadian border crossing at Coutts, Alberta.
Under the Emergencies Act, the government introduced measures intended to cut off protesters’ funding and took steps to reinforce provincial and local law enforcement with federal police.
