16 killed in China coal mine over excess levels of carbon monoxide

-
ALSO READ
India blocks firms from China, other neighbours in commercial coal auction
Energy pricing: Centre may allow Chinese miners to bid in coal auctions
Thermal, coking coal imports dip 28% to 46 mn tonnes in Apr-Aug: IPA
Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India
40 coal blocks likely to be on offer in a fortnight as govt eases rules
-
Sixteen people trapped in a coal mine in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday were killed due to the presence of excessive levels of carbon monoxide, official media reported.
The incident happened when the burning belts in the mine caused the carbon monoxide to exceed safety limit, trapping 17 people inside, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
A 75-member rescue team has entered the mine and 30 medical workers have rushed to the scene, it said.
One person who survived the accident was rushed to the hospital, CGTN TV reported.
The excessive levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the mine at around 12:30 am.
The accident occurred at the Songzao coal mine in Qijiang district. It belongs to a local energy company, according to the district government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU