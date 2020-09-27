Seven people including 2 children killed in explosion in northern Syria

-
ALSO READ
Russian delegation with Deputy PM Borisov arrive in Damascus for talks
US sends troops, armoured vehicles to Syria to counter Russia forces
Syria accuses Turkey of being 'one of the main sponsors of terror'
Over 10,000 Islamic State fighters active in Iraq, Syria: United Nations
Vladimir Putin, Erdogan discuss fate of Hagia Sophia over telephone
-
Seven people, including two children, were killed while another 11 sustained injuries in an explosion in northeastern Syria, media reported on Saturday (local time).
According to state news agency SANA, a booby-trapped car went off near a scraps landfill in an industrial part of the city of Ras al-Ayn in the Hasakah governorate.
The entire area is under Turkish control and radical Turkish-backed militia roam free in the governorate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU