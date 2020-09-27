Seven people including 2 children killed in explosion in northern Syria

Seven people, including two children, were killed while another 11 sustained injuries in an explosion in northeastern Syria, media reported on Saturday (local time).

According to state news agency SANA, a booby-trapped car went off near a scraps landfill in an industrial part of the city of Ras al-Ayn in the Hasakah governorate.

The entire area is under Turkish control and radical Turkish-backed militia roam free in the governorate.

