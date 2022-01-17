2 arrested in England in investigation into Texas 10-hour standoff

Police in England said Sunday they had arrested two teenagers in their investigation into an armed British national holding four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)