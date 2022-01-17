US sees highest rate of children Covid-19 hospitalisations: CDC

-
ALSO READ
US reports nearly 8.5 mn child Covid-19 cases, increasing 'exponentially'
Apple to scan iPhones for images of child abuse, researchers raise concern
Apple removes controversial child abuse detection tool from webpage
Odisha reports its first and India's second death linked to Omicron variant
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
-
US pediatric hospitalisations related to Covid-19 are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The country is averaging 893 new hospital admissions each day for children 17 years and under, a record high since the CDC started to track the number from August 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.
Most of these hospitalizations are because of Covid-19, although some are children who were admitted for other causes but tested positive for Covid-19 when they were admitted or during their hospital stay, according to the CDC.
The country saw over 90,000 total hospital admissions for children 17 years old and under from August 1, 2020 to January 13, 2022, CDC data showed.
The highest hospitalization rates among all children are in those ages newborn to 4 years, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
The Omicron variant does not appear to cause more severe disease in children than other variants of the virus, and the overall rates of pediatric hospitalizations are still lower than in any adult age group, according to the CDC.
The CDC expected Covid-19 children hospitalizations would continue to increase in the coming weeks.
The CDC urged everyone ages 5 years and older to get a Covid-19 vaccine to help protect against Covid-19.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU