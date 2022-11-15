2 Israelis stabbed to death by Palestinian attacker in West Bank

-
Israel's emergency service says that two Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian attacker in a stabbing in the occupied West Bank.
The Magen David Adom paramedic service says the two were killed in Tuesday's attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.
Earlier, the Israeli military said the attacker was shot as he tried to flee the scene. The Palestinian Health Ministry said confirmed he was killed.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and said Israel was fighting terror nonstop and full force.
Our security forces are working around the clock to protect Israeli citizens and harm terror infrastructure everywhere, all the time, he said.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:35 IST
