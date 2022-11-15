2 Israelis stabbed to death by Palestinian attacker in West Bank

Israel's emergency service says that two Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian attacker in a stabbing in the occupied .

The Magen David Adom paramedic service says the two were killed in Tuesday's attack in the settlement of Ariel.

Earlier, the Israeli military said the attacker was shot as he tried to flee the scene. The Palestinian Health Ministry said confirmed he was killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and said Israel was fighting terror nonstop and full force.

Our security forces are working around the clock to protect Israeli citizens and harm terror infrastructure everywhere, all the time, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)