JUST IN
2 Israelis stabbed to death by Palestinian attacker in West Bank
US media changes tune, hails Biden's victory in midterms and derides Trump
It matters to Sharifs, Zardari but not to me: Imran on next Pak army chief
Biden objects to China's coercive, aggressive actions toward Taiwan
US imposes sanctions on non-Russians linked to military suppliers
Taiwan 'first red line', should not be crossed, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden
Russian forces continue to repulse attacks by Ukraine, inflict damage
Democrats still lack votes needed to codify abortion rights: Joe Biden
France vows tougher sanctions against Iran amid crackdown on protesters
Russia-Ukraine conflict, US-China frictions dominate G20 summit in Bali
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stock worth $4.1 bn in TSMC
Business Standard

2 Israelis stabbed to death by Palestinian attacker in West Bank

Israel's emergency service says that two Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian attacker in a stabbing in the occupied West Bank

Topics
Israel-Palestine | West Bank

AP  |  Jerusalem 

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon
Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

Israel's emergency service says that two Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian attacker in a stabbing in the occupied West Bank.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service says the two were killed in Tuesday's attack in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

Earlier, the Israeli military said the attacker was shot as he tried to flee the scene. The Palestinian Health Ministry said confirmed he was killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and said Israel was fighting terror nonstop and full force.

Our security forces are working around the clock to protect Israeli citizens and harm terror infrastructure everywhere, all the time, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Israel-Palestine

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.