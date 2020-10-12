20 killed on temple trip in Thailand as bus, train collide: Report

-
ALSO READ
Thailand government delays purchase of two submarines from China
Aurangabad train accident: Raised an alarm but to no avail, says eyewitness
Thailand protesters hold ambitious rally for democratic reforms in Bangkok
PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrant labourers in UP road accident
Vande Bharat: 153 stranded Indians depart from Thailand for New Delhi
-
A bus heading to a Buddhist temple collided with a train in central Thailand on Sunday, killing at least 20 people dead and injuring 30, authorities said.
The accident took place at 8:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station 63 km (40 miles) east of Bangkok, said Maitree Tritilanon, governor of Chachoengsao province, where the crash occurred.
A tour bus carrying some 60 factory workers on their way to a Buddhist ceremony at a temple was crossing a railway track when it was hit by a freight train headed to the capital from the east of the country.
The bus was flipped on its side its side and the top ripped off, with debris and metal scattered around the accident area, images from rescue workers showed. The train remained on the rails.
Governor Maitree said the crossing has an alarm but does no barrier to block traffic when a train is coming. He said the province will install speed bumps and barriers as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility.
"Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again," Maitree said in a statement.
Thailand's roads rank among the world's deadliest, according to the World Health Organization. There has been little improvement despite safety campaigns over the years.
The bus passengers were traveling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony marking the end of the Buddhist Lent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU