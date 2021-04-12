21 miners trapped and 8 rescued in China coal mine mishap: Report

-
Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China’s northwest, a state news agency reported.
The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued. China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.
Eight of the 29 workers who were at the scene have been rescued from the mine, according to preliminary reports.
