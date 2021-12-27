241 civilians killed in Syria by explosive war leftovers this year

-
As many as 241 civilians have been killed in 2021 by landmines and other explosive materials left in previous war zones across Syria, a war monitor said Sunday.
The number includes 114 children and 19 women as a result of the explosions, most of which occurred in the first quarter, Xinhua news agency quoted the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying.
The watchdog called on the concerned international organisations to help remove the war leftovers from Syria and to raise the awareness of the Syrians about the danger of such materials.
State news agency SANA has reported many incidents in which civilians were killed by landmines, saying terror groups had planted them in areas they used to control during the 10-year-long Syrian war.
