339 kids killed in Ukraine in four months since Russia's invasion

Since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Kiev on February 24, at least 339 children have been killed in Ukraine so far, the Prosecutors General Office said.
In a statement on Saturday, the Office said: "According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 339 children have died 611 have been injured. These numbers are not final as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories."
According to the Prosecutor's General Office, majority of the children were injured in Donetsk (335), followed by Kharkiv (179), Kyiv (116), Chernihiv (68), Luhansk (55), Kherson (52), Mykolaiv (48), Zaporizhzhia (31) and Sumy (17).
It also said that bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces has so far damaged 2,061 educational institutions, 213 of which have been completely destroyed.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
