New Zealand reports 4,429 community cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

reported 4,429 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported six deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the 4,429 community cases of COVID-19, 409 cases were from the largest city Auckland. There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the border on Sunday, according to the ministry.

has reported 1,301,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

