$4 trn required in clean energy investment to limit global warming: IEA

-
ALSO READ
Centre forms expert committee for sustainable climate finance
UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change
Climate change: US seeks to reinvigorate bilateral cooperation with India
Environment minister says India committed to UNFCCC, Paris Agreement
China, US announce separate big steps to fight climate change
-
An almost USD 4 trillion investment into clean energy is required to meet the Paris Agreement pledge to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook 2021 report.
"Getting the world on track for 1.5 °C requires a surge in annual investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure to nearly USD 4 trillion by 2030," the report reads.
The IEA mentioned some developing economies financing such projects, citing India's expansion of solar panels, while also noting "persistent challenges, many of which have been exacerbated by the [COVID-19] pandemic.
The IEA report was issued ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU