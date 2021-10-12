France's $35 billion innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government
European Union looks to open borders after a year of pandemic isolation
EU says it has enough shots to meet 70% vaccination goal in July
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
-
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 5-year, 30 billion-euro ($35 billion) investment plan for developing innovative technology and industrial activity, including building small nuclear reactors, electric cars and greener airplanes.
The goal of the state-funded France 2030 plan is to boost France's economic growth over the next decade amid growing global competition with China and the United States, Macron said. The money will start being spent next year, he said.
If us, Europeans, and especially us, the French, want to be able to choose our future, it is key that we win... the battle for independence and better living conditions, Macron said.
The plan includes 8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to develop energy technology that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Macron said the funding would finance the building of small, modular nuclear reactors in France, which relies on nuclear power for 70% of its electricity.
European Union leaders agreed two years that nuclear energy could be part of the 27-nation bloc's commitment to making its economy carbon-neutral by 2050, giving member countries the option of using it in their national energy mixes.
The issue led to heated debates within the EU, however, with Germany and some other countries arguing that nuclear power should not be included in plans to finance greener energy because it requires mining and long-term storage of radioactive waste.
In his announcement Tuesday, Macron also vowed to make France by 2030 the leader of green hydrogen power, a form of energy which does not emit carbon dioxide and can be used in industries such as steel and chemical manufacturing that currently rely on fossil fuels.
The plan calls for 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) to be used to develop about 2 million electric and hybrid cars by the end of the decade.
In addition, France will massively invest in building its first low-carbon plane by 2030, a project likely to involve European cooperation, Macron stressed. He did not give details about which technology would be used.
The plan also provides money to develop by 2026 a reusable launch system to propel spacecrafts.
France's strategy is intended to support innovative technology in other sectors, including food production, the film industry and medicine.
Macron presented the plan as the continuation of policies his government implemented in the past four years to reduce business taxes and encourage hiring and investment.
The 43-year-old centrist president has not yet announced if he will run for reelection next year, but he is expected to do so. Macron was elected in 2017 on a pro-European, pro-business platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU