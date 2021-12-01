400 years later: Barbados bids adieu to UK Queen to become a republic

-
ALSO READ
Barbados prepares to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II as head of state
Queen 'delighted' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby Lilibet
Queen Elizabeth II back at work with light duties, won't attend COP26
IPL founder Lalit Modi faces $7-mn High Court case in UK: Report
India's solar power efforts an example to world, says Prince Charles
-
Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday and forged a new republic, severing its last remaining colonial bonds nearly 400 years after the first English ships arrived at the Caribbean island.
Several leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony at a popular square where the statue of a well-known British lord was removed last year.
“We the people must give Republic Barbados its spirit and its substance,” said President Sandra Mason, the island's first president. Elizabeth II is still queen of 15 other realms, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Jamaica.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU