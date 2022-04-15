5.4 magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai, no casualties reported

An with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Friday, according to the Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor occurred at 9:26 am (Beijing time) today, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The epicenter was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a 5.1-magnitude jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)