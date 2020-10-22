5 killed, 28 injured in building explosion due to gas leak in Karachi

-
At least five people were killed and 28 others sustained injuries in a massive explosion due to a gas leak in a multi-storey residential building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Geo News reported.
While all the injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals, three have been reported to be in critical condition.
The intensity of the explosion had caused confusion regarding the cause of the explosion, however, an investigation by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) concluded that the blast occurred due to leakage of natural gas, Geo News said.
"A stove burner was found at the crime scene. The burner has been handed over to area's police," the BDS was quoted as saying in its report.
The explosion has severely damaged the first two floors of the building.
Geo News reported that the authorities had faced difficulty in rescuing people stuck on the upper floors of the building as the staircase was damaged due to the blast.
