Russia coronavirus update: Moscow's Covid-19 death toll rises to 6,187

-
ALSO READ
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
Russia records 5,449 new Covid-19 cases, 94 deaths; tally at 1,062,811
Kerala reports highest daily surge of 4,644 Covid cases, death toll at 519
Rajasthan reports 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 1,735
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
Moscow has registered 66 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 6,187, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Another 66 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.
In the previous day, 63 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU