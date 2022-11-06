6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A 6.1-magnitude jolted North Sulawesi province in central on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a warning, saying that the did not have the potential to trigger a .

