6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

